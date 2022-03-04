WATCH: We've been grating cheese wrong all along

You would think grating cheese was such a simple job that - a few grated fingers aside - nobody could get it wrong. Well, it turns out we all have - or at least most of us have.

If like us, you grate the cheese by standing the grater upright and scraping the cheese along with the blades in a downward motion - you have been doing it wrong. Apparently, by placing the cheese down on the counter and moving the grater, you can grate cheese quicker. TikTok user Toddy_10 shared the 'grate' way she uses it earlier this week and it has blown people's minds. The viral video has been viewed over one million times, and Toddy says it makes grating your cheese a whole lot quicker.

In the caption, she wrote: “I was today years old when I found this out.” Toddy goes on to say: "Normally you would grate the cheese like that." And shows herself holding the cheese in the air with the grater below. "But if you just hold it like this and your cheese down, like that (on the chopping board)” ♬ original sound - Pay10 @toddy_10 I was today years old when I found this out. #fyp The TikToker is not the only one whose world was shaken by the revelation. One user wrote: "Weird how we’ve all been doing it vertically lol. But now that I think about it, it makes sense to do it like the video".