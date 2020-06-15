WATCH: We’ve been peeling carrots wrong this whole time

TikTok has been a hub for food hacks in recent months. This week, I was introduced to yet another hack - the art of peeling carrots. We might have thought we knew how to peel a carrot by now, but there's a good chance that we have been doing it wrong. One TikToker called Liv Dalton has revealed the correct way to peel the vegetable - and it has completely blown people’s minds. While we have spent most of our lives running the peeler down just one length of the carrot, it turns out it is not the most time effective method. The video shows that peelers can be used not just in a downward motion, but up and down the length of the carrot, saving us a whole load of time. Watching the video, it is important to be careful of your fingers because peeling and turning at the same time can be tricky. But once you get into the swing of it, you will wonder how you ever managed before.

People were shocked to discover they could have lost hours of their life peeling carrots wrong, and the video has garnered over 500 000 plays since the time of publication.

Users commented that they thought the other side of the blade was just for left-handed people to use and that it is the first time seeing it done this way.

An American mom also went viral last week for her video on how to make a British cup of tea - or what she describes as "hot tea".

Michelle decided to post a tutorial on how to make the tea - but it left thousands of viewers traumatised. The video went viral for the wrong reasons.

In the video, she explains to her daughter the best way to make hot tea is to fill a mug with water, put it in the microwave for one minute, then pour milk in. Which is obviously the wrong way to make tea. It's a relief that not every hack on TikTok helps.