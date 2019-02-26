Twenty-four karat gold-dusted Valrhona Illanka Chocolate Oscars. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Monday, South African time and it officially marked the end of awards season. 

Having started in November last year, the five-month-long awards season, means Hollywood stars have been making sure their bodies are svelte and they stuck to their diets. Who can blame them, red carpet pictures last for all eternity and to fit into the ridiculously tiny garments, they have to make sure their bodies are great. 

Which is why everyone looks forward to the Oscars- they finally get to eat all the food that they have denied themselves for months


The Oscars menu was once again created  by the celebrated chef, Wolfgang Puck, who has been creating culinary masterpieces at the Governor's Ball, the official Academy Awards after party, for a quarter of a century. 


Chef Wolfgang Puck, left, pours liquid nitrogen over Miyazaki Wagyu beef. This year marks the 25th year Wolfgang Puck has catered the Governors Ball, the official Academy Awards afterparty. 

Dishes included crab devilled eggs, spicy ranch popcorn and crostini with steak and chimichurri serve as the amuse bouche. The popular chicken pot pie, a favourite for many years, was also served at the ball. This year's pie had black truffle 

Vegan revellers were also catered for, and Puck served red velvet whoopie pies, cashew vanilla tiramisu and chocolate and sea salt cookies. 

1500 bottles of Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut NV was served to guests from limited edition designed magnums. 


Stars at other parties were spotted eating burgers (Michael B. Jordan) and having Jack Daniels cocktails (Gemma Chan). 