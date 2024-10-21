WATCH: Which snack packs more protein: peanut butter or cheese slice?

Protein is essential for our body to function and thrive. Vital for building and repairing tissues, supporting metabolism, and enhancing immunity, protein is an essential nutrient that many of us strive to include in our diets.

With snacks like peanut butter and cheese commonly enjoyed by fitness enthusiasts and casual snackers alike, a burning question arises: which of these options offers more protein? To shed some light on this, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza recently addressed the topic through his popular Instagram page. According to D'Souza, cheese comes out on top when comparing the protein content of equal servings.

He says, “Cheese offers more protein per calorie with fewer carbohydrates and fat. Plus, cheese is also a complete protein.” This sets cheese apart from peanut butter, which, while nutritious, does not provide the same level of protein benefits. A typical slice of cheese packs around 60 calories, whereas a tablespoon of peanut butter contains approximately 95 calories. This stark difference makes cheese a more efficient choice for those looking to boost their protein intake without consuming excess calories.

One of cheese's highlights is its role in portion control. D'Souza notes that it is easier to manage serving sizes with cheese compared to the often tricky measurement of peanut butter. It's all too easy to overindulge in peanut butter, leading to unintended calorie consumption that could negate the added protein benefits. However, D'Souza is careful not to demonise peanut butter entirely. He acknowledges it as a good source of protein, though it is not classified as a complete protein like cheese. Plus, its caloric density means moderation is key when including peanut butter in your diet. "It's completely all right to consume peanut butter occasionally but ensure you don't go overboard," he advises.

For those concerned about protein digestion, D'Souza emphasises that absorption begins in the mouth. Thorough chewing is crucial, as it allows the stomach to process food more efficiently. Alongside thorough chewing, staying hydrated is vital to maintain digestive fluid balance, which aids in breaking down food, including proteins. Incorporating gut-friendly foods like yoghurt and kefir can also enhance the body’s ability to digest proteins effectively. While both peanut butter and cheese offer valuable nutritional benefits, if protein is your primary goal, cheese emerges as the more advantageous choice.