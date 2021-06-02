WATCH: With R1m up for grabs, do you have what it takes to win season 3 of 'My Kitchen Rules South Africa’?

The third season of the cooking show “My Kitchen Rules South Africa” will return to M-Net this September.

Celebrity chef and musician J’Something and restaurateur David Higgs will be returning to their roles as the show’s judges.

The fast-paced and intense cooking competition will see teams of avid home cooks go head-to-head in a bid to impress their fellow competitors and celebrity judges all in the hopes of winning the R1-million grand prize.

Higgs said the pandemic has made food, cooking at home, and cooking together as a family big again. He said all this time that South Africans have spent inside the kitchen and online following their favourite foodies raises the bar for the new season.

The amateur foodie pairs will start their pressure-cooker journey in an instant pop-up restaurant round, where each couple will host their competitors and the two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.

Then, couples who avoid the chopping block in round one will proceed to the Challenge Knock-Out Competition rounds where they will battle against each other in a series of cooking challenges at the MKR kitchen HQ and various off-site locations.

The team is looking for authentic South Africans in teams of two, who have a great connection, are foodies at heart, and ready to bring their style and flavour to the “My Kitchen Rules SA” table. If you think you have what it takes to be SA’s No 1 cook, and win the prize money, then this is for you.

Sharing some advice for the entrants of season three, J’Something said: “When creating your home audition video, showcase each of your personalities and your skills in the kitchen. Most importantly, make sure that you and your chosen partner have a good connection and great rapport in the kitchen. Good luck!”

In 2018, sisters Rox and Spoen won season two of “My Kitchen Rules South Africa”. Born in KwaZulu-Natal, the sisters took on Kim and Pashi in the final round. Both teams were tasked with creating a gourmet five-course meal. Despite Kim and Pashi’s impressive effort, Rox and Spoen’s dishes won over the show’s judging squad, with their combined score across the five courses giving them a clear edge.

Applications to become a contestant are now open and will close on June 30. For more information, you can visit their website.