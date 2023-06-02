WATCH: Woman details how she was shamed for ordering ‘too much food’ at sushi restaurant

A family-owned sushi restaurant in Canada is feeling the wrath of cancel culture after a TikTok clip accusing them of food shaming went viral. The clip, which has amassed millions of views in just a few days, was posted by Cassandra Mauro (@cassssmauro) following an unfortunate dining experience at Paper Crane Sushi Bar and Bistro in King City, Ontario.

In her video, Mauro said she and her friend planned on ordering three appetisers and two sushi rolls to share, but the woman taking their order stopped them before she could order the second roll, telling her that it was too much food. “So she goes, okay, I’ll have this roll too,” she says of her friend. “And the lady looks at her and (huffs), like out loud, writes it, and we’re so confused because we came to your restaurant to eat, like what are you doing?” Mauro said they were visited by the manager of the restaurant who also remarked on the amount of food they ordered and made them move tables, and that she and her friend could see kitchen staff mocking them.

“The manager walks over, she looks me and Catherine up and down, and she goes, ‘hungry?'” she said. “Like, mad. ‘Hungry?’ Literally like that. And she goes, ‘Yeah, you ordered too much food. It’s not going to fit on this table. Get up and move to this table.” They were later asked if they actually need the side of rice that comes with one of the dishes they ordered, she said. “What do you mean?” Mauro said. “Now you’re taking away food that we’re actually paying for. Now we can’t order more, and you’re taking away the stuff that we’re literally paying for. Not to mention how offensive that is to say to someone, like, do you still need that, like, you kind of have a lot already.”

#kingcity #sushiroll #vaughan ♬ original sound - Cassandra Mauro @cassmauro Im laughing about this but Paper crane you lost me girly, seriously why were we getting shamed tho #restaurants Her video has gone viral and received poor reviews, with people calling them 'absolutely disgraceful', 'horrible' and criticising it as a place that could 'fat shame their customers'. Awash with criticism, the restaurant has responded and appears to have accepted Mauro’s version of events, taking to Instagram to post a statement saying sorry. Describing the past 24 hours since the incident as 'a whirlwind and something our family never expected to happen', they said they 'sincerely apologise for any comments that may have caused a negative experience.