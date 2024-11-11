WATCH: Woman finds a live dung beetle inside box of chocolate Pronutro

A South African mom and fashion blogger, Marelize who goes by the name of “The Curvy Butterfly” recently took to TikTok to share her experience of finding a live dung beetle inside a box of chocolate Pronutro.

In the video she explains how she found a “brown lump” in the Pronutro while preparing her son’s breakfast cereal. She poured the cereal into the bowl and spotted the lump before adding milk. She left the bowl for a few minutes, and when she returned, she noticed that the “brown lump” was no longer on the spoon and it was back in the bowl of cereal. It was then that she realised that the lump was a live dung beetle.

He was also given a high dosage of dewormer, as there were fears that the dung beetle had been living in the cereal since it had left the Bokomo factory and may have laid eggs. South Africans commented on the video expressing concerns over her find, while others mentioned they had similar experiences with other cereals. @Rix: It could be that the beetle got in the bag after it was opened 🤔🤔🤔 We always just assume that everything is a problem at the suppliers

@TheCurvyButterfly: It really isn’t possible, I opened it Friday morning, and I sealed it with a clip. Dung beetles don’t stray from their environment, plus we don’t have them in the suburbs where we live. There is no way! @SimmieB: That's a good sign .. no pesticides etc in the Pronutro! Hope you rescued him! @sunshine sparkles.74: I found a Christmas beetle in our coco pops also a closed packet 😡