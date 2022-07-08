WATCH: Woman’s reaction after trying wasabi for the first time thinking it’s avocado will leave you in stitches

The Internet is full of interesting content, especially when it comes to food. Be it new trends, or bizarre food combinations that make us think hard about why this exists – there’s just something fascinating. Then comes the reaction videos of people trying a particular food for the first time.

While some reactions are priceless there are others that are simply hilarious. Case in point - a woman who tried sushi for the first time. For the inexperienced, sushi is a rice roll with fish stuffed inside and served along with soy sauce, pickled ginger, and wasabi. The Japanese delicacy has found its fan base across the world. But since sushi has a raw flavour of fish and rice, it is often not everyone’s cup of tea as it requires one to develop the taste slowly. That is exactly what happened when a young woman tried sushi for the first time. In a TikTok video, @reabetswemolopo5 seems unsure of her meal, but goes on to try it anyway.

@reabetswemolopo5 grabs the sushi sticks, picks up a piece of sushi and bites into it slowly, chews, and expresses that since she loves prawns, she thinks the prawn sushi was nice. @reabetswemolopo5 goes on to say that she saw avocado (which was wasabi) with mayo and did not hesitate to pick it up using the chopsticks. She chewed on it too but as soon as she puts the wasabi into her mouth, her expression changed from excitement to discomfort. “It’s not avocado!”, she exclaimed, The TikToker quickly spat out the wasabi and cleaned her mouth with a serviette.

@reabetswemoloto5 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮 ♬ original sound - reabetswemoloto5 Social media users had a field day after seeing the video. One user wrote: “When she said avocado I knew she was in for the shock of her life.” A second user wrote: “Wasabi is not to be f## with. I remember I had it with soy sauce. The thing showed me flames, my nostrils, eyes, and mouth were on fire literally, Wasabi will show you flames.”

