WATCH: Woolies cupcake prices spark new food cost debate

As South Africans brace themselves against the relentless tide of rising living costs, the reality of inflation is becoming increasingly evident in their day-to-day lives. The surge in prices for essential goods, and beloved treats, has forced many families to re-evaluate their spending habits, leading to shared moments of disappointment and frustration across social media channels.

A touching TikTok post by @onetkwonder made headlines for her emotional reaction to the price of cupcakes at Woolworths, which cost a staggering R97. The clip, shot inside the store, shows her hesitatingly touching the cupcakes before stepping back, candidly sharing that such indulgences now feel like unaffordable luxuries. “All you can do these days is just touch the treats that used to be your favourite & walk away cos wow”, she wrote.

The video sparked a wave of solidarity among viewers, who flooded the comments section with their tales of struggle. "It used to be R64.99," lamented one user. Another chimed in, expressing frustration over what seemed to be wild price hikes: "My problem with Woolies is how they increase their prices without reason. If they see something that is popular, they raise costs. One stressed commenter even admitted: "I used to love these when they were reasonably priced but now my cravings for them have even stopped."

Only recently, South Africans were reeling from the shocking price of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits, a festive staple for many households. A viral image displaying a 2kg pack priced at R370 sent shockwaves through the online community and stirred conversations about affordability during a time typically associated with family gatherings and indulgent treats. The prospect of not being able to enjoy these beloved biscuits during Christmas has become a bitter pill to swallow for many families.

Responses across social media showcased a mix of disbelief and heartbreak. "Unfortunately, we're not serving Choice Assorted this Christmas," lamented one user, while another stated, "They can eat them on their own. We will buy flour and bake our own or support small businesses eKasi."

— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 14, 2024 Another wrote: “This is the year my family of six leaves the Christmas practice of having this delight. I am not prepared to spend this much.” Interestingly, a few commentators reframed the conversation about the biscuit’s pricing, one user commented on the value of a 2kg pack, only to be met with sharp replies from others questioning such spending in the current economic climate. “You must be joking,” wrote one user. “Who in their right mind will spend close to R400 for these mere biscuits?”