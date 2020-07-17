WATCH: Would you eat a cake filled with BBQ food?
What is going on with the internet's obsession with cakes lately?
Cake is one of the simplest and most rewarding desserts to make. Cake has always been just butter, eggs, sugar, flour and a few extra ingredients. Of course, the recipe can be tweaked to suit the occasion but the above mentioned ingredients showcase the cake’s delicious simplicity. These versatile and basic ingredients that go into a cake allows for a little adventure in baking, as well.
This week I have seen pickle cakes, English breakfast cakes and even curry and rice cakes. Turns out this is nothing.
Someone has upped the ante - they have stuffed their cake with all things barbecue.
This week, I was introduced to a cake full of BBQ meat. Yes there are desserts or sweet dishes made from meat but I found this to be gross.
Posted on Twitter by Food Insider, the cake is called Hog Heaven and was created by Ember BBQ, a restaurant based in Santa Ana, California and is filled with 3kg of BBQ food.
This cake is literally stuffed with all things barbecue 🍖 pic.twitter.com/PJK1y60HHx— Food Insider (@InsiderFood) July 12, 2020
Tweeps couldn’t understand why a kind of cake was created saying it’s nasty. That it’s either people choose the cake or the BBQ.
Whoever did this deserves jail time pic.twitter.com/5UNvtdvneA— #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Shammahexe) July 17, 2020
Not just my eyes but my palate feels assaulted! What in the heavens is that monstrosity? Who in their right freakin' mind eats a pound cake stuffed with bbq meats, beans, sausage (chorizo?) and sauces?! 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/QVC6hgrn97— Andriana Wanjiru Ndaihera-CDMP (@ANdaihera) July 15, 2020
According to FoodBeast, The Hog Heaven is a cornbread bowl that's filled to the brim with a three-cheese macaroni and cheese, layered with sweet BBQ beans, creamy coleslaw, and slathered with both Ember BBQ sauce and cheese sauce.
Would you be brave enough to try a slice?