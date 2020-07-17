WATCH: Would you eat a cake filled with BBQ food?

What is going on with the internet's obsession with cakes lately?

Cake is one of the simplest and most rewarding desserts to make. Cake has always been just butter, eggs, sugar, flour and a few extra ingredients. Of course, the recipe can be tweaked to suit the occasion but the above mentioned ingredients showcase the cake’s delicious simplicity. These versatile and basic ingredients that go into a cake allows for a little adventure in baking, as well.

This week I have seen pickle cakes, English breakfast cakes and even curry and rice cakes. Turns out this is nothing.

Someone has upped the ante - they have stuffed their cake with all things barbecue.

This week, I was introduced to a cake full of BBQ meat. Yes there are desserts or sweet dishes made from meat but I found this to be gross.