WATCH: Would you run pizza under water to cool it down?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

You must have come across several videos of people making the worst food combinations, but some people can also make drool-worthy food uneatable. Well, the latest entry of the absurdities that people are doing with food has us truly befuddled. The internet, ever the gift that keeps giving, has come across a man who wets his pizza before eating it. Yes, we are also shuddering at the thought. We understand that nobody likes biting into a piping hot slice of pizza and potentially burning their palate.

However, one man’s method of cooling down his pizza has made him famous for all the wrong reasons.

In a post that appeared on Reddit’s Unpopular Opinions, a woman claimed her husband pours cold water on his pizza to cool it down.

Writing using the handle DaddyRavioli, she said: “My husband believes running pizza under water to cool it down is acceptable.

“Pretty much what the title says. Not my opinion, but my husband’s. In college, my husband and I would make oven pizzas and he would run his slices under the water fountain to cool it down faster.

“He says it didn't change the taste and was still good.”

It's safe to say people did not really take to the idea, with some joking he should be locked up while others advised the woman to consider her relationship with him.

This guy from Reddit cools his hot pizza by running it under cold water. Send the national guard right now. pic.twitter.com/OsjIfDTQte — G (@G_Bwick) January 12, 2021

Commenting on the post, one social media user said: “Your husband is a raccoon. Kick him out before he eats the cat.”

Another one joked: “I'm calling the police.”

Other comments were: “What???? How is that...I can't even. That’s awful. Tell your husband I said he’s crazy” and “So sorry to hear about your future divorce.”

What do you think of this cooling process?

If you ever find yourself with a piping hot pizza and you need it to cool down to a more manageable temperature, this is what we suggest you do: transfer the pizza from a box to a cooling rack and let it cool slightly, just until you're able to handle it. Transfer to a cutting board, slice into pieces and serve.