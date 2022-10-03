WATCH: Would you try butter chicken ice cream with green chutney?

Bizarre food experiments are not new on social media. Every day people try new recipes and come up with new combinations. While some experiments get all the love, other are received with shock and sometimes horror.

Story continues below Advertisement

We’ve seen Maggi ice cream rolls and raspberry ice cream noodles, and now the latest addition to the list: butter chicken ice cream with green chutney. A video of a cook preparing butter chicken ice cream was shared online, leaving many people baffled. In the video that has since gone viral, a cook is seen serving butter chicken ice cream with green chutney in clay bowls.

The ice cream is orange, similar to the colour of butter chicken gravy. It appears the chef was attempting to create a fusion dish. However, the ingredients used to prepare this dish cannot be identified. “Would you want to try this Butter Chicken ice cream?” reads the caption of the video. The video soon took social media by storm, eliciting strong reactions. Users created memes, jokes, and reaction videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia) One Instagram user wrote, “Either I leave eating butter chicken or ice cream anyone, how crazy, man, that’s too much experimenting and just ruining the authenticity of the real dishes.” A second user wrote: “I don’t understand who got murdered here. The ice cream or butter chicken?” A third person added, “You all are a menace to society.”