WATCH: Yaaseen Barnes brings unique brand of humour to 'cooking show'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



But now the Cape Town-based comedian has come up with an ingenious idea for a cooking show. For those who have been following Barnes's lockdown escapades, we know he has a knack for making fun of the online challenges that have been taking over the internet.

The same goes for social media being a hive of people's cooking wins and fails. It was only a matter of time till he found some way to put his unique spin on the trend. Like many other local entertainers who find themselves with work dwindling during the Covid-19 pandemic, comedian Yaaseen Barnes is providing thousands of his followers on social media with bundles of laughs.





HERE'S MY NEW SHOW

tell me what recipes you want me to cover pic.twitter.com/XEnQrfYA8Z — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) April 16, 2020





Posting a video to Twitter, Barnes captioned his post: "HERE'S MY NEW SHOW. Tell me what recipes you want me to cover." The video opens with a collage of images of what Barnes has been up to since lockdown with him singing "this is the intro song to my cooking show. It's not a baking show cause we don't know how to do that."





Now comes in his culinary skills, or shall we say, lack thereof, as he shows his followers how to make a cup of coffee. It's not all exactly fun and games. To get that cuppa Joe just right - you need the right combination of instant coffee, coffee creamer and milk.





Go check out my YouTube

For other silly things https://t.co/yzXiNAZTFI pic.twitter.com/hOGrigW2GT — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) April 17, 2020





Barnes obviously plays to his strengths as he explains what exactly is needed in a very serious voice, and that's what makes the whole situation so hilarious. He even gets a chance to punt his YouTube show "The Weekly Noise With Yaaseen Barnes."