WATCH: Your favourite Nespresso flavour is now available in a larger cup

The new Vertuo Next range of machines is able to create coffees in five serving sizes – Carafe Pour-Over Style (535ml), Signature Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml). Nespresso, the pioneer of portioned coffee and known for high-quality Espresso, has launched the new Vertuo coffee brewing system in South Africa. Vertuo offers over 30 unique coffee blends and single origins in a range of five sizes for coffee lovers to enjoy.

Whether your preference is for a long cup in the morning with or without milk, a cappuccino after lunch or a Gran Lungo in the afternoon, Vertuo can make it all from just the touch of a button. The Vertuo Next range is now available in South Africa, where many consumers prefer a large coffee.

Watch the video below to find out more: The Nespresso travel mugs and capsule dispensers are a stylish and practical addition to any Vertuo lover’s collection. From glass coffee cups for hot and cold coffee recipes, to spoons for stirring up the fresh aromas, there are Vertuo accessories for every moment.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does, and drives a commitment to making a positive difference for people and the planet. All Nespresso coffee capsules, including the Vertuo range, are made from aluminium, a recyclable material, which best protects the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees. Nespresso has also invested in its recycling programmes and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for consumers to recycle their used capsules. Vertuo Next machines also come with a fully recyclable pack made from 99.5% recycled material: recycled paper, moulded paper and paper foil to protect the machine from scratches. This innovative packaging will be rolled out to all Nespresso machines by the end of 2021.