WATCH: YouTuber cooks chicken by slapping it for 8 hours

If there is no oven or a traditional fire to make your food, you can cook your chicken with the power of constant slaps. As weird as it might sound, a YouTuber, who is known for his wacky experiments, has shown how chicken can be cooked if slapped continuously for some time, until it reaches a certain temperature. Louis Weisz shared the video on his YouTube page. In a 13-minute clip, Weisz tries various methods to cook the chicken and finally does it. He says he is looking to create a machine that would slap at a faster rate, with minimal heat loss and more impact control. Weisz first tries to cook the chicken but fails. He then starts making a machine that can slap the chicken. In the end, he cooks the chicken by slapping it 135 000 times.

Weisz shared the video with the title, “I cooked the chicken by slapping it”. It took him two months to cook the chicken and, in the end, he says: “This is done by professional idiots. Do not try it at home”.

The video garnered more than 5 million views and more than 18 000 comments at the time of publication.

One user wrote: "So this is what we’d be doing had our ancestors not discovered fire."

Another user wrote: "This man is a perfect blend of Mark Rober, William Osman and Michael Reeves.”

A third user wrote: "That dude who made the original joke of superman being able to slap a chicken hard enough to cook must be so proud right now."