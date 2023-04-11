Ways to preserve stone fruit ahead of winter

We’re just a step ahead of the South African winter, but you might not be ready yet to let go of all the deliciousness of summer fruits. These are the last couple of weeks to stock up on fresh stone fruit such as peaches, nectarines, and plums, and get creative in your kitchen.

Traditionally, autumn is the season of jam-making and bottling, so that summer produce can be preserved to brighten up the winter months. Some of our favourite jams are made with stone fruit. Stone fruits are among the most versatile of fruits; and jams, jellies, and conserves are only one good way to preserve them. For instance, peaches are also the hero ingredient in ‘flavour bomb’ condiments such as chutney and atchar; and plums are the rich stars of sticky barbecue or Asian-style dipping sauces, marinades, and glazes.

Picture by YEŞ /Pexels Storing stone fruit for winter is a common practice that has been used for centuries as a way to preserve these perishable fruits and extend their availability. Many varieties of stone fruit, including cherries, peaches, plums, and apricots, have a relatively short growing season, making them highly seasonal and available for a limited time each year. Traditionally, stone fruit was preserved for the winter months by drying or canning.

Drying stone fruit involves removing moisture from the fruit by exposing it to the sun or using a dehydrator, resulting in a sweet and chewy fruit that can be stored for months. Canning stone fruit involves cooking the fruit and sealing it in jars or cans with sugar syrup, which can also extend the shelf life of the fruit. Storing stone fruit in the winter is not only a way to extend their availability, but it is also a way to enjoy their health benefits throughout the year. Picture by ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels Stone fruit is known to be rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium. They are also high in antioxidants, which can protect cells against damage from free radicals, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy immune system.

However, you don’t have to be a stickler for tradition to get into the fun of making the joy of stone fruit last until the next summer. There are plenty of contemporary methods and uses that will wow your family and friends. Here are some ideas: Desert

Stone fruit syrups and cordials can be used to top desserts, top smoothies, add flavourings to cocktails, or as a dessert ingredient. Can be used for smoothies: Preserved peaches are always a delight in classic pies and cobblers or simply topped with ice cream. They can also be grilled to add to salads or grain bowls, blended in your morning smoothie, or chopped up for salsa.

Boozy fruit jars Create some alcoholic fruit jars for your enjoyable winter gatherings. Consider soaking nectarines and brandied peaches in red wine or vodka, or plums in gin. This is such a simple adult treat — just put washed fruit pieces in sterile, sealable jars with your favourite booze and store them in a cool, dark spot. Boozy fruit jars can remain for several months in airtight jars since the alcohol works as a preservative.