‘We are going six feet under’: SA consumers saddened by soaring grocery prices

Inflation reminders are everywhere these days. In conversations with friends, on social media, while driving to or past a petrol station. And, yes, at the grocery store. The world has not yet escaped all the pandemic-related challenges. And the Ukraine/Russia war is adding to the global impact

Twitter user @agapetimbela took to social media to express his shock after realising that a Lucky Star pilchards 400g tin now costs about R25. Many other users also commented and shared how their favourite food items had become expensive - and how the prices were making them anxious. Hayi Nina 😱sifike nini ku R24 pic.twitter.com/RgEwAPiNyw — AGAPE` TIMBELA (@agapetimbela) June 12, 2022 Sharing a screenshot of Chicken Licken hot wings party 16 that cost R106, @SipheKondze wrote: “This gives me anxiety every time. Like how did we get here? Trying to break up with these (crying emojis).” This gives me anxiety every time. Like how did we get here? Trying to break up with these 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/64kuXHhOCV — Siphe Kondze (@SipheKondze) June 12, 2022 Another user, @Bianca wrote: “Things are expensive here in South Africa. Today I was craving Lays chips, it was R21.99 at Shoprite but remember when it was R17.99.”

With inflation reminders everywhere, in April Gorima’s increased its spice and seasoning prices due to inflation. The shop took to social media to announce it was increasing its prices with immediate effect due to the increase in chilli prices from India, exchange rate volatility, shipping rates, and the fuel price increase. Tiger Brands, South Africa’s largest food manufacturer, has also warned that prices for basic grocery items will “go through the roof” in the coming six months. According to IOL, Tiger Brands expects inflation for some food categories such as bread, maize meal and baking flour (exposed to volatile commodities such as wheat and other grains), to increase by between 15% and 20%. Earlier this year, IOL also reported that Cargo Compass, a South African freight, logistics and warehousing company that operates worldwide, said goods prices would increase sharply in South Africa as supply chain bottlenecks were here to stay for 2022.

Chief executive, Sebastiano Lorio, said at the start of the year that the company hoped trade bottlenecks would ease this year, but they seem to be getting even more severe. “Prices of consumer goods like electronics and clothing, including imported basic food products, are certainly going to keep rising,” Lorio said, according to the news site. If your grocery bill has been making you do a double-take, here are five ways to set a realistic monthly food budget and stick to it.

