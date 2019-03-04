Various flavours of chocolates are seen at the 6th edition of the Chocolate Fair in Brussels, Belgium. Picture by Zheng Huansong for Xinhua News Agency.

Artisanal chocolates are becoming increasingly popular with boutique shops popping up one after the other on every corner.



Chocolate lovers are spoiled for choice when it comes to enjoying an indulgent experience of authentic chocolate with some very unique flavours.





From South African milk tart to salted caramel, truffles and pralines to classic slabs here’s where you can find some of the finest, hand-crafted chocolates in the country.





WESTERN CAPE





Huguenot Fine Chocolates

Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690 021 876 4096 62





Dubbed the the culinary capital of South Africa, Franschhoek is known for its many top class restaurants.

The town is also home to one of the best artisanal chocolate boutiques I have come across.

Co-owners Danver Windvogel and Denver Adonis offer a range of hand-crafted Belgian chocolates.

They also produce the new chocolate variant, ruby and their chocolate is made with imported Belgian dark, milk and white chocolate.

Not only do they produce exquisite chocolate in all forms and colours, but their packaging is enough to make you fall in love, it great for gifting.

Their flavours include brandy truffles, pink champagne truffles, caramel crowns, apricot gnash and rooibos.

Even the sugar-free options taste great and is definitely worth a try.





Honest Artisan Chocolate

Located in buzzing Wale Street and a second shop in Woodstock, this bean to bar company strives to live up to its name.

For co-owners, Anthony Gird and Michael de Klerk their aim is to make “pure chocolate that has a deliciously distinct feel and taste”.

They also offer dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and paleo options, as well as old fashioned rich chocolate cakes and the like, along with quality coffee made by using locally roasted beans.

In addition to their wide range of chocolate based offerings, their courtyard becomes a trendy gin bar after hours.

Now, what better way to enjoy fine chocolate than pairing it with your favourite gin?





Details

Woodstock Exchange Shop

Address: The Woodstock Exchange, 66 Albert Road, Cape Town, South Africa

Telephone: 021 447 1438

Opening Hours: Mon – Fri (9am – 4.30pm), Sat (10am – 2pm)





Honest Chocolate Café

Address: 64A Wale Street, Cape Town, South Africa

Telephone: 076 765 8306

Opening Hours: Mon – Thurs (9am – 6pm), Fri-Sat (9am – 9pm), Sun (9am-6pm)





GAUTENG





Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio

In 2017 Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio won a silver award at the International Chocolate Awards in London, a first for Africa. It was chocolatier, Stephanie van Vuuren’s South African milk tart bonbon that won over international judges.

Who can resist a good milk tart and having it in a chocolate is just an added bonus. Their range of artisanal treats include chocolate coated honeycomb, chocolate coated Turkish delight bites and milk chocolate coated nougat.





Details

Waterkloof Heights shopping centre, 103 Club avenue Waterkloof heights.





Chocoloza

With the tagline, Seriously Belgian, Naturally African that should give you some idea of what you can expect from Johannesburg chocolate shop.

Founded by Vicki Bain, a qualified chocolatier and pastry chef, on the company website Vicki states that the only way to make exceptional chocolate is with passion, craftsmanship, and excellent ingredients.

She says: ”you have to have all three. I’ve tasted beautiful Belgian chocolates made with bad ingredients or made in a rush or without an appreciation for the craft. That’s not what Chocoloza is about.

“We want to combine the best of both worlds – Seriously Belgian but also, Naturally African”.

Their selection includes crunchy hazelnut - a hazelnut praline with added cocoa butter and crunchy feuilletine, granadilla passion, ginger, honey and lime and of course Amarula.





Details

44 Stanley, Braamfontein Werf (Milpark), Johannesburg.

010 900 4892





KWAZULU-NATAL





Chocolate Heaven

Judging by the positive reviews on travel site, TripAdvisor, this chocolate shop does live up to its name.

It seems the aim here is not just to eat their “heavenly” treats, but also to “have fun, and while (you are) at it, make a jolly good mess of it”.

Boldly claiming the title of producers of “the finest chocolate in all the land” their selection of interesting flavours include biltong, curry and koeksisters (now that I’d love to try), but they also stock traditional favourites like fudge, caramel and Turkish delight.





Details

Shop 1

The Junction

Nottingham Road, KZN





Shop 11

Piggly Wiggly

Lions River, KZN

PHONE

Junction

033 266 6870

Piggly Wiggly