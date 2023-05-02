We just needed to get over the finishing line, say ‘The Ultimate Braai Master’ winners

Childhood friends Naledi Matshitse and Malebogo Diraditsile also known as the ‘Village Cooks’ recently won season 8 of ‘The Ultimate Braai Master’. This is a South African-born reality cooking show celebrating our diversity and favourite activity.

There are a series of tough challenges set in some of the most beautiful landscapes that South Africa offers. The teams need to battle it out one challenge at a time to see who will take home the crown. In the last episode which aired on Sunday, the remaining three teams were given five hours to prepare a five-course dining experience, drawing from the different cuisines and cultures in the melting pot that is the Western Cape.

In a plot twist, they were required to present a particular dish, on the hour, every hour, for five hours. The contestants had to prepare a Malay-inspired fish dish, a Portuguese-inspired seafood dish, a Dutch-inspired spiced dessert, a full English roast with all the trimmings, and a Xhosa-inspired tripe dish. But, despite stellar efforts and multiple wins on the journey to the final, the Braai Bokke, and the Bird Tanners were ultimately outcooled by the Village Cooks.

Matshitse and Diraditsile who have been friends for thirty years grew up in the village of Bona-Bona in the North West. Drawing inspiration from his mother, who taught him the pit cooking technique, Diraditsile impressed the judges with his knowledge, building a proper hole, with lots of rock and coals and covering it completely to unexpectedly produce a perfect underground lamb in record time to secure their place in the final. Matshitse dedicated her win to her maternal and paternal grandmothers who taught her as a child never to be discouraged.