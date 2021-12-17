We’re all chuckled out! TikTokers are having a giggle at Woolies dropping their famous chocolate balls into almost all their products

If you haven’t seen or heard about the Woolies Chuckles by now, you’ve most likely been living off the grid. The round chocolate-coated malted honeycomb puffs are everywhere.

From a four-layer celebration smash cake to their hard-to-come-by decadent ice cream, Woolworth has dropped their famous balls in just about everything. TikTokker @sedpillay is so tickled by this Chuckles craze that he posted a video showcasing all the products into which the brand has managed to incorporate the chocolate treats. He shows himself in what appears to be staff (one can assume the marketing team) having a meeting in the boardroom at the Woolworth Headquarters in Cape Town to come up with a theme “to push really hard” for the festive season.

The one guy’s candy cane theme suggestion is shot down because “it’s a bit dated” while the other staff member simply laughs him off. The laughter brings on an invisible lightbulb moment as the “team leader” reacts by asking, “Did you just chuckle?” He chuckled … Chuckles chocolate… Chuckles in everything… You see where this is going right?

Well, the video shows exactly how “hard” they went in on the Chuckles theme. Yep. They are literally everywhere. There’s even a red shopping bag covered in images of the chocolate balls. While the video, which has already been viewed over 86K times and has over 8 000 likes, is pretty funny, it’s the responses that really had me chuckling!