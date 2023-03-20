Wesli Jacobs’ dedication and passion for hospitality industry sees him taking on new executive chef role

News is that Durban-born Wesli Jacobs has joined The Palace at Sun City as the new executive chef. Dedication and passion for the hospitality industry has seen Jacobs climbing the cheffing ladder, and now proudly claiming the position of executive chef at Sun International’s flagship property.

The 33-year-old who cooked alongside his mother and grandmother from the age of seven, holds a three-year diploma in cookery and kitchen management from the International Hotel School in Durban and is studying for a bachelor’s degree in business administration in hospitality management. Jacobs was previously executive chef at Sun International’s The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town. “At The Table Bay, I learned how to deal with five-star guests and VIPs from around the world. I would meet them to discuss menus for private events on their yachts parked in the V&A Waterfront, and work at a five-star level to create unique dishes,” he said.

Jacobs describes the menu at The Palace as a “contemporary afro-Asian grill” as he looks to create experiences that guests will not have anywhere else. “Our pool menu now offers Neapolitan-style wood-fired sourdough pizzas, and we have played around with flavour profiles to offer luxurious combinations – think caviar, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and pickled cucumber for something different,” he said. “I have daily meetings with the floor manager, where we discuss what training is required for waitrons. Staff ‘master classes’ are held, where training on new dishes and cooking techniques, such as using nitrogen, foams or sous vide cooking, is done. We are bringing modern-day chef techniques into the kitchen and teaching the team,” added Jacobs.