What a sweet gesture. Prince Harry orders R3K ’naked’ cake for Duchess Meghan’s 40th birthday

Prince Harry has ordered a "naked" cake for Duchess Meghan's 40th birthday. The 36-year-old royal enlisted the services of Posies and Sugar in Santa Barbara, California, to create a delicious sweet treat for his wife, with whom he has two-year-old son Archie, and two-month-old Lilibet, when she reaches the milestone age on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the bakery specialises in naked cakes - in which the tiers are visible and decorated with fresh flowers rather than being coated in icing - and costs around £160 (about R3 000) for a three-tier treat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posies & Sugar (@posiesandsugar)

It's thought the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Harry - only wants a small bash of around 65 people for her birthday but has still hired Oprah Winfrey's party planner Colin Cowie to organise the celebration at her home in California. A source said previously: "Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family. Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties." Guests will dine from "grazing tables" featuring locally-sourced delicacies and wine from neighbouring vineyards.

Colin counts Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian West, and Jennifer Lopez among his clients and in 2018, he was voted number one wedding planner and caterer in the north east US by Vogue magazine. Meanwhile, Meghan recently reflected on how 2020 involved an "overwhelming process of grief, growth and gratitude". Writing in the foreword for animal charity Mayhew's annual review, she shared: "Over the last year, each of us has felt the profound effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude ...