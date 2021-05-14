What all cooks should know about buying meat from the butcher

There are lots of different outlets you can shop for meat – from supermarkets to farm shops and local markets to deli counters.

For many families, the weekly food shop includes a trip to the local butcher’s counter.

However, in order to get the best possible kind of meat, it is important to know the right tips.

Not only will you get the best price, but also the best possible flavour.

Most butchers love to chat, so make the most of their knowledge – you never know, they might be able to tell you something new.

Why the butcher? wikiHow details that buying meat from a supermarket might be quick and convenient, but oftentimes you can get higher quality cuts in greater volume at a lower price by visiting a butcher.

They also detail that learning how to buy meat from a butcher may be difficult at first, but soon enough you will begin to reap the rewards.

Learn the different types of meat cuts.

In a supermarket, you can simply look at the type of meat on display and pick whatever looks good enough for your purposes.

At a butcher shop, you will need to know the name of the cut of meat that you want before you can order it.

Most butchers are kind and patient and will help you identify the kind of meats that are most suited for your intended dishes, so don't be afraid to ask when you don't know.

Decide how much meat you want before ordering.

In a supermarket, meat comes pre-packaged in predetermined sizes.

At a butcher, you will not only need to know what kind of meat to order but how much of it you will want.

Be ready for the butcher to ask you questions.

Other than the type of meat and amount of meat, the butcher may ask you questions regarding the meat that you order.

If you have no idea how to respond, it is okay to simply say, “I don’t know. What difference does it make?”

Butchers are experts with meat and they should try to help you buy the best meat available to suit your needs.

Ask the butcher any questions that you may have.

If being in a butcher shop arouses a few questions in your mind, eg, if you see a slab of meat that looks interesting – it is never a bad idea to ask.

Not only will you increase the knowledge you have about meat, thus improving your future visits to the butcher, but you will also begin to develop a relationship with your butcher.

Having a personal butcher that you can trust will have a positive impact on your future meat needs.