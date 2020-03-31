What are South Africans missing the most during lockdown?
We're on day 5 of the 21-day lockdown as proposed by president Cyril Ramaphosa since the outbreak of coronavirus, and it seems like most South Africans are already missing their old lives - which now seems like a luxury.
As part of the lockdown, many things were put on hold, including sports and other activities but above all, our fellow South Africans are missing fast foods, as well as alcohol.
Fast foods and alcohol were mentioned as the non-essentials, meaning all restaurants and places of alcohol are also on lockdown.
Since the internet has become an escape, many have taken to social media to share some of the things that they miss the most.
For Boity, local musician and TV personality, travelling is something she misses the most.
🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/KHlkyj5sek— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 30, 2020
Just like many other ordinary citizens, Bonang just wants hot wings.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/4fENT5C3GX— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 25, 2020
March 29, 2020
Yho I’m so mad this made its way to my TL today. https://t.co/engvOKtVwT— Kay (@_BobieK) March 30, 2020
been thinking about you lately pic.twitter.com/mMAbbABWx9— nausheen. (@naushyyyy) March 28, 2020
Others just want fish and chips.
March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020While some just miss getting their hair did.March 30, 2020Whatever it is that you miss the most before the covid-19, just hold on because it will be over soon, only if each and everyone of us plays our bit by staying at home and letting their essential workers do their part.