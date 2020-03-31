What are South Africans missing the most during lockdown?

As part of the lockdown, many things were put on hold, including sports and other activities but above all, our fellow South Africans are missing fast foods, as well as alcohol.

Fast foods and alcohol were mentioned as the non-essentials, meaning all restaurants and places of alcohol are also on lockdown. We're on day 5 of the 21-day lockdown as proposed by president Cyril Ramaphosa since the outbreak of coronavirus, and it seems like most South Africans are already missing their old lives - which now seems like a luxury.





Since the internet has become an escape, many have taken to social media to share some of the things that they miss the most.





For Boity, local musician and TV personality, travelling is something she misses the most.









Just like many other ordinary citizens, Bonang just wants hot wings.





Others just want fish and chips.



