Is picnicking one of your favourite summer activities? Before you start packing bags of chips and soda, take a look at these delicious and easy snacks to make for your next summer picnic.

According to the team of culinary gurus at Granny Mouse, picnics have come a long way since the days of the so-called ‘pique-nique’ in 17th Century France.

They say outdoor gatherings like this found their way to England when the French aristocracy fled the French Industrial revolution and became a perfect fit with one of England’s best known culinary traditions – the good old sandwich.

However, unless you’re able to dream up some exotic fillings, your outdoor picnic should be less like a lunchbox and more about delicious bites that are reminiscent of tapas.

They add that the idea behind this form of al fresco dining is to make sure that the delicious goodies that make up your picnic spread are finger-friendly and easy to nibble as well as fun and unexpected and that these days you can find beautiful baskets or picnic bags that double up as cooler bags so there’s no excuse for wilted lettuce and sad salads.

Desserts in jars. Picture: Supplied

Here are some ideas from Granny Mouse’s culinary artists.

Create various salads in individual jars. Our ideas include a couscous, feta and beetroot salad with sprouts and a layered Greek salad.

Desserts in jars – the same applies and this is a great way to serve a deconstructed blueberry cheesecake or a trifle.

Find some exotic bread and cut them into breadsticks. Our team serves these with a basil pesto dip. Cheese and onion bread fingers can be combined with a spicy mayo dip.

Skewers – these are perfect for sweet and savoury. Try melon, prosciutto and mozzarella balls with a balsamic reduction or tomato, basil, and feta.

Mini quiches - biltong, butternut, and feta or tomato chutney and balsamic caramelised onion.

Mini Prego rolls. Bite-size doughnut balls with a chocolate dipping sauce.

Crepes filled with a variety of fruit and custard.

For more info, go to www.grannymouse.co.za