What to eat when you have the flu (or a cold)

When you are sick with the flu, the last thing you want to do is plan meals. That is why we have compiled this list of some of the best foods and drinks for the flu or when you have caught a cold.

Bone broth If you don’t keep your own, you can easily pick up some pre-made broth at the store. Because bone broth extracts gelatin, it adds an extra level of protein. Plus, it has other minerals like magnesium, which can help you sleep – a must for getting better sooner. Drink it straight or use it as a base for your favourite home-made soups.

Chicken soup

Yes, it is good for the soul - and the immune system. According to research, chicken soup really does help the body’s immune system fight the early stages of flu, but it is unclear whether it is the chicken, the broth, or a combo of ingredients that gives the chicken soup its power. Research reveals that the soup acts as an anti-inflammatory and speeds up the movement of mucus through the nose, relieving congestion. Lemon and ginger tea

Ginger helps you breathe a little easier, it settles upset stomachs and fights inflammation so it is ideal for colds and flus. Lemon adds a bit of vitamin C and can also help calm your stomach. Take about a teaspoon-sized chunk of fresh ginger, peel, and chop (or grate) it finely, put it in a cup, and pour boiling water over – don’t remove the ginger pieces. You can add lemon juice and a natural sweetener if that is your fancy. Cruciferous vegetables

