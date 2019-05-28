The Fitch & Leedes Gin and Tonic Festival is back in Durban this weekend! Supplied

South Africa's first event dedicated to gin and tonics is back in Durban this Saturday at Chris Saunders Park The Fitch & Leedes Gin and Tonic Festival has been going for three years in the city of Durban, and is now also taking place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

There will be gin in abundance to sip on and enjoy, and the makers will be there to share their unique stories, and enlighten guests on what makes their products so irresistible. They will be joined by a selection of delicious food traders.

Gin and food stalls that will be part of the festival include; JinGIN, Distillery 031, Africa Craft, Caspyn, Miss Madison, Cruxland, Cape Town Gin, Hendricks, Tanqueray, Gin Factory, Afros, Peckeish, Maddison Bakery, Durban Spice Box, Nacho Average Food Truck, Roast Co, Daily Dose Coffee, John’s Shwarma, Good Enough to Eat, and more.

There will also be beer and wine available for the non-gin drinkers.

The festival will take place on Saturday the 1st of June at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga from 11am until 8pm.

Tickets are R180 in advance including a gin glass and R200 on the day excluding a gin glass.