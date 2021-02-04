What to pack for the perfect back-to-school lunch during Covid-19

Returning to school has taken on new meaning and a new set of worries for parents and other caregivers during the age of coronavirus disease. Among the many things, most parents worry about during this time is packing a healthy lunch for their kids. So what can you pack that is nutritious, not time-consuming and that your kids will eat? The first thing I would suggest is to keep nutritious foods in mind. Such foods are important during this time. If possible, consider packing a variety of foods with immune-supporting nutrients, such as vitamins C and D, zinc, and protein, and try to keep added sugars to a minimum.

Kids may know what is healthy, but at most times they do not always like it. Accept that you will not win every battle, but the below could help keep their diet healthier.

Always include fruit and vegetables

Since fruits and vegetables have health-promoting properties, they contribute to dietary guidance. You can start by asking your child or children what fruits and vegetables they would enjoy eating for lunch, but you may have to rethink how to make healthy food more kid-friendly.

For example, a sliced up pear or apple may be much more appealing than a whole one. Fruits or vegetables are a necessity. Even if it is just dried apricot, cucumber slices, salad, or carrot sticks, but make them fun.

The meal

As mentioned, a proper meal should include foods with immune-supporting nutrients. So, for some grains, you can make whole-wheat crackers, tortillas, boiled eggs, pita bread, or granola bars. For protein, you can give them plain yoghurt (you can always jazz it up by mixing it with fruits or veggies), chicken breasts (sliced), or cheese (cubed).

Snacks

Health experts reveal that if you are going to add snacks to a diet, you should include these snacks as part of a daily food regimen. Healthier snacks include peanut butter balls. You can make these using dried fruit and rolled oats dipped into peanut butter (there are some great recipes online), and crackers and cheese. For example, rice cakes or whole-wheat crackers with cottage cheese and cucumber (remember three crackers is the equivalent of one slice of bread).

Drink

And what about the drink? Try fruit-infused water. Infusing water with fresh fruits or herbs is nutritious and can help increase the intake of vitamins and minerals. Making it can be a fun exercise for children. You can also give them coconut water. Plain unsweetened coconut water is a good choice for children as it provides nutrients and electrolytes, including vitamin C.