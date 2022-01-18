What types of food do South Africans love to have delivered? The answers are revealed

Thanks to the food delivery apps, you can now get your favourite burger delivered to your doorstep from your choice of restaurant in town. Online food delivery platforms are expanding choice and convenience, along with great deals and discounts, allowing customers to order from a wide array of restaurants with a single tap of their mobile phone.

Food delivery services have become a big part of our lives and it's quite clear they are here to stay, but what types of food do South Africans love to have delivered? With two years in the industry, Bolt Food has done a bit of fun research and delved into the world of fast food to compare between Johannesburg and Cape Town and see who orders what. According to Bolt Food, foodies in Johannesburg and Cape Town are on the same page when having their food delivered. Picture: Supplied According to the food ordering and delivery service platform, foodies in Johannesburg and Cape Town are on the same page when having their food delivered.

Bolt Food reveals that they have proven they prefer chicken from time to time. “Johannesburg customers order chicken twice as much as Capetonians. In contrast, Cape Town customers are a little hooked on fish, with roughly nine fish orders for every eleven orders of chicken. “Interestingly, Cape Town wins the food delivery stakes fins down, where sushi was ordered almost 100 000 times last year, and Johannesburg has done so a little over 10 000 times.