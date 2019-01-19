The Golden Lion Pub. Picture by Nathan Adams

The Queen Elizabeth docked in Cape Town on Friday morning and on board was 2 068 passengers and 996 crew members. All of them need to be fed, daily and it's no mean feat. In fact, there are 130 chefs on board to cater to the needs of the guests and the crew.

Whatever you crave, you will find on a menu on The Queen Elizabeth. There's digital signboards at all the eateries, enticing you to try the exotic and the familiar.

A dining area on board The Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Nathan Adams

For just a taste of whats on offer, La Piazza serves Italian cuisine including regional variants of all the classics; Bamboo has Pan-Asian food and is influenced by the flavours of Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, China and Thailand.

And, Coriander has a menu of Indian dishes and "it's own specialties inspired by religion, history and geography" from that region.

Cunard has its roots in the UK, and there is an authentic British pub on the cruise liner as well that's menu doesn't waver from the traditional pub grub.

At The Golden Lion Pub you can have Baked Mac & Cheese for a starter, Beer battered New England lobster for Mains and Victoria plum cheesecake for dessert.

The grilled, beef medallions served on The Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Nathan Adams

While treated to lunch on board, I opted for the simple three courses because I wanted a fair idea of what was on offer.

The grilled, beef medallions were the perfect mains, served with bacon, mushrooms, braised shallots, Anna potatoes, buttered spinach and thyme jus.

Long journey cruise trips have a certain reputation for being the vacation for a more mature audience, that might be true but when you sit down for a meal in a dining hall you are guaranteed a very rare experience these days of a menu that's jam-packed with options, flavourful and not lacking in presentation or finesse.