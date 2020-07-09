When it comes to your diet, are cheat days a good or bad idea?
Cheat days are popular among fitness fans. You stick to a strict diet for the whole week except for one day when you let yourself eat whatever your heart desires. On that one day, you are allowed to eat anything; be it pizza, burger, alcohol, or chocolate.
But are cheat days ever a good idea, especially when you’re trying to lose weight?
Pharmacist and health expert, Giulia Criscuolo says that cheat meals may contribute to improved metabolic function in some people, due to fluctuations in leptin, the hormone which suppresses hunger.
However, not everyone can regulate their eating behaviours efficiently, so results will vary as to body compositions and metabolic functions may differ. Criscuolo says that if you’re unable to maintain self-control, you run the risk of undoing your prior weight loss efforts by overeating. She adds that “cheat” has negative connotations, so consider “treat meals” instead to help better support self-regulation and healthier options.
“Cheat meals may encourage binge eating, especially when food is a coping mechanism. So, try to limit these to one or two a week. Aim to be mindful by trying to understand your motives when reaching for “cheat foods” and try to choose healthier foods instead.
"So, if you have a sudden craving for sugar, try replacing a slab of chocolate with a sweet piece of fruit. Avoid cheat meals when hungry or stressed and remember how you feel afterward to remind you that the instant gratification may have uncomfortable consequences,” says Criscuolo.
Dietician and Geneway practitioner, Bernice Venter says that cheat days, for most people, are not recommended. Venter says it is always important to work with a health professional to determine what your priorities are when following a meal plan, and that you should always factor in any health risk factors and current conditions (if any) and to rather incorporate all types of foods as part of your lifestyle.
“There are ways to choose balanced food options at restaurants and if you end up having a dessert, evaluate your next meal to ensure you don’t over exceed your total calorie intake for the day. This is just one of many examples of how to manage a balanced lifestyle.
"All types of food should be enjoyed; we just need to educate ourselves on which foods are nutritious and what their functions are, how to be more balanced in our eating habits, food choices, lifestyle choices, and exercise regimens. The saying quality of quantity applies in the health and wellness space too,” she says.