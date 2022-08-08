‘Where is Mrs Mboweni?’ Tito Mboweni will never know peace as tweeps take dig at his dirty dishes

Some would say he was asking for it when former finance minister Tito Mboweni posted a picture of dirty dishes in his sink after hosting a family dinner. In his defence, it was an innocent observation, something we could all relate to.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni wrote: “After the family nice dinner, THIS is the mess I have to sort out! I don’t enjoy this at all.” After the family nice dinner, THIS is the mess I have to sort out! I don’t enjoy this at all. pic.twitter.com/rmiJuFILuT — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 6, 2022

It didn’t take long for tweeps to comment on the state of his kitchen, with some rather funny hot takes, from his choice of curtains to asking why he doesn’t have a dishwasher. But there was the occasional tweet proving patriarchy is still very much alive in Mzansi. Mboweni’s personal life and his relationship status have often been the subject of debate.

Story continues below Advertisement

This time didn’t prove any different. Malume😂😂 — MsKay💖 (@setlhalokat) August 7, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

“Where is Mrs Mboweni?” asked a fellow online user, while another suggested: “I know we’re used to 3 in 1’s mara you can't be a cook, cleaner and dish washer, GET YOUR SELF A WIFE or helper or even a HUSBAND, you're allowed mos.” Someone even brought his choice of footwear into the argument, saying: “Tito is known to be stingy he doesn't even buy shoes.” At the end of the day, it was all fun and games, unfortunately at Mboweni’s expense.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lol, u minister doesn't have style 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Minister of kindness (@MosaseTumelo) August 7, 2022 Our esteemed foodie and influencer just can’t seem to catch a break. A word of advice, Mr Mboweni, maybe you should invest in a dishwasher.

Read the latest issue of IOL Food digital magazine here.