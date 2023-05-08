Whisky steak marinade? Sure, why not...

There’s an interesting post TikTok asking why men like a certain thing, and another content creator stitches in saying: “Oh wow, a chocolate! You know what would make this better? Another chocolate! Look, two of the thing I like, together!” while holding the two chocolate bars up to the camera. Yes, often two of a thing people like is better than just one thing they like.

Father’s Day in South Africa is June 18, and what better way to spoil your Dad than with two of his favourite things - steak and whisky? And what better way to bring these two together than with a whisky-marinated steak? One of Scotland’s most premium Islay whiskies, Laphroaig, has unveiled some interesting recipes ahead of Father’s Day next month to give you some gifting inspiration.

First up is the Whisky Steak Marinade... Whisky Steak Marinade Ingredients: 1/3 cup Laphroaig Whisky ½ cup brown sugar 2 garlic cloves 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon lemon zest 1/3 cup soya sauce Chili flakes 2 tablespoons Worcestershire 1 teaspoon black pepper Method:

1. Peel and finely chop garlic. 2. Wash the lemon, and then zest with a fine grater. 3. Juice the lemon.

4. Pour whiskey, soya sauce, Worcestershire and lemon juice into a saucepan. Add garlic, lemon zest, pepper, and brown sugar. 5.Bring marinade to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stirring continually to help dissolve the brown sugar, simmer until the alcohol has largely evaporated, about 3 minutes. 6. Allow marinade to cool to room temperature.

7. Pierce the meat you plan to marinate thoroughly with a skewer or score it with shallow cuts using a sharp knife. 8. Place marinade and meat into a Ziplock bag. Marinate beef for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. 9. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel before grilling. Discard leftover marinade.

You may also want to try this whisky cocktail to accompany your cooked steak. PENICILLIN SIGNATURE SERVE Ingredients: Laphroaig 10 Year Old 50ml Teachers Highland Cream (Blended Scotch) 80ml Lemon juice 25ml Honey syrup 15ml Fresh ginger 10ml Method: