Who did this? Tweeps left confused over landscape cereal boxes

Shoppers have been left confused after a viral photo revealed landscape cereal boxes lined up on a shelf, instead of the traditional portrait boxes.

Twitter users went into meltdown this week after Laura Lexx from the UK shared the picture on the social networking platform.

Lexx shared a snap from a local convenience store that showed a shelf filled with family favourites – including everything from Kellogg’s crunchy nut to Rice Krispies – alongside a caption which read: ‘Wtf when did cereal go landscape?’

Wtf when did cereal go landscape? pic.twitter.com/aqs9ymVCPB — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) May 1, 2021

The viral picture was also retweeted over 48 000 times and garnered over 1300 comments since the time of publication.

In the viral picture, we could see cereal boxes stacked on the shelf of a supermarket. There were choices of crunchy Rice Krispies, cornflakes, cocoa pops, etc in the cereal box aisle. While several boxes on the left side were regular ones, the remaining cereal boxes were quite different and unique due to the orientation of the box.

Tweeps were disturbed to see the bizarre picture of the viral 'landscape mode' cereal boxes. Some thought it was just an experiment in marketing, while others could not understand how cereal would be poured from these giant boxes.

“I’m gonna answer your question with another question. Could you just swap the Mona Lisa to landscape? No. Don’t mess with art,” wrote one user, while a second user wrote: “The outrage here is that the only legitimately landscape cereal – Weetabix – has been placed in portrait orientation.”

But while some were just outright confused by what appeared to be new, landscape packaging, others offered a possible explanation.

“They’re special boxes for corner shops etc where they don’t have as much shelf space,” explained one user.

However, questioning the validity of the theory, one person pondered: “Surely landscape takes more shelf space per box? What am I missing here?”

In response, the other responded: “Vertical space. Look how close the shelves are to one another. There’s no way you could get portrait cereals in there.”