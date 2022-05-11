‘Who splurges R700 on caviar at a petrol station?’ Tweeps left stunned at pricey treat

Caviar is considered one of the most expensive delicacies in the world. For many years it has been labelled as the ‘dish of the wealthy’ and it is – for all the right reasons. However, many people question the cost.

This week, Twitter user @LeahJazzLive shared a photo of a Cru Royal Caviar 15g jar that cost just over R700. The picture left tweeps with a bitter taste in their mouths as they did not feel the product deserved its price tag. “I love Joburg man. Who is spending R700 on caviar from a petrol station?” he asked.

I love Joburg man 😭 who is spending R700 on caviar from a petrol station??? pic.twitter.com/TLD9nGG87x — ☀️Are You Jazz?☀️ (@LeahJazzLive) May 9, 2022 Not only were tweeps shocked by the price, they wondered why caviar would be available at a petrol station. “It’s a 24/7 petrol station. Rich people get the munchies at 3am too, you know,” wrote one user. “Um … Have you never needed emergency caviar? at 12 pm? That craving for salty fish eggs just hit you, bham!” asked another user. While a third wrote: “Lordy, I recently visited Joburg and I felt the ‘city of gold’ vibes. It's insane.”

Why is it expensive?

According to history, it’s not just caviar that you pay for, it’s also the status. What does this mean? Although caviar was all the rage among ancient Greeks and Persians, by the 19th century it was far from being a luxury. Poor peasants ate it with bread in Europe while Americans treated the bountiful stocks of local sturgeon likewise. But everything changed when the ruling family of the Russian Empire took a liking to it. Premier caviar was reserved for the royalty.

