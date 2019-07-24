Network 10, the broadcaster which has screened the popular cooking show for eleven years, has confirmed that the three chefs and restaurateurs will not be returning to the show.

Now that the dust has settled on the shock announcement of Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris not returning as judges in the next season of MasterChef Australia, fans are asking some serious questions... Who will take over now? Will the show still be the same? What is MasterChef Australia without Mehigan, Preston and Calombaris?

Even British newspaper The Guardian put the question to their readers, asking ''who should be the new MasterChef judges?" Suggestions ranged from Nigella Lawson to Heston Blumenthal to Kylie Kwong.

This got us thinking up our own list of possible MasterChef judges wishlist.

Gordon Ramsay

Picture: AP

The British-born celebrity chef brings flames to whatever kitchen he's cooking in. And maybe MasterChef Australia needs a reboot by including a chef that tells it like it is. Also, it makes for good reality TV. Can you imagine the look on their faces when he shouts "you added so much salt and pepper, I can hear the dish singing 'push it'"? Chances of him taking on a judging role are slim as he's too busy with the US version and his other cooking shows.

Reza Mahammad

Picture: Supplied

For too long, the MasterChef franchise hasn't been inclusive enough. We figure Mahammad could balance out the scales. Also, he's fun, entertaining and the Mumbai-born chef could show the Aussies how a real curry is made.

Zola Nene

Picture: Supplied

Cape Town chef and food stylist Zola Nene is renowned for her culinary skills. She was first introduced to our TV screens on SABC3 Expresso Feel Good Breakfast Show. Fun and vivacious, Nene would balance out the ying and yang of Ramsay and Mahammad with feminine flair.

Ben Ungermann

You can't have MasterChef Australia without an Australian judge. We reckon that honour goes to MasterChef Australia 2017 runner-up Ungermann. He's easy on the eye as well, so we can't complain about that.

Other celebrity judges we wouldn't mind seeing on the panel are Marco Pierre White, Curtis Stone, Nigella and Brent Owens.

Who do you think should be the next 'MasterChef Australia' judges? Comment under this post on Facebook.