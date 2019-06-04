Mmilk sales have declined in America. Pexels

Times change and so do tastes and diets and it now appears milk is no longer popular with Americans. The Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) recently confirmed that US dairy milk sales declined by R 15.8 million ($1.1 billion) last year.

It has slumped from R 211.9 billion ($14.7 billion) in 2017 to R 196.1 billion ($13.6 billion).

At first glance it would be easy to blame an increase in the cost of a pint of milk in the US, but factoring in that there are more people opting for plant-based diets and you get the kind of declines the DFA is currently experiencing.

In a report about this decline in milk sales plantbasednews.org says "numbers showed how the plant-based milk sales had increased by nine percent over 12 months - comprising 15 percent of total milk sales. During the same period, cow's milk sales dropped by six percent."

So although the Americans are often criticised for their love of fast food, it appears there's a growing majority that is moving to a plant based diet and also ditching dairy milk.