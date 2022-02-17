Remember when veganism was funny? When the idea of giving up not just meat, but all animal-based products seemed impossibly weird to just about everyone? You probably do, because it was not that long ago. But over the years, veganism has spread from the margin onto mainstream supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

You might be asking yourself why more and more people are going vegan? Why is veganism on the rise? Here are the answers. Great vegan food is more accessible and appealing Adopting a vegan diet and lifestyle is actually super easy to do and delectable vegan food is appealing to many people. While some might think of a vegan diet as restrictive, it is quite the opposite. There are so many vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, grains, beans, and legumes to enjoy. Besides, with the number of food-tech startups hopping on the vegan trend to offer more plant-based meat alternatives, from minced pork to chicken strips, beef burger patties, plant milk, and even vegan eggs, going plant-based has never been easier. People even have access to attractive Instagram images of everything from vegan desserts to decadent, hearty meals based on meat substitutes. With veganism no longer being so rare, it is easier for others to join.

Health reasons Many people go vegan for the simple reason that it allows them to lead healthier and happier lives. Research has shown that a plant-based diet can help to prevent, treat, and even reverse some of the biggest killers we face, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

A vegan diet could certainly be unhealthy, e.g. if you consumed nothing but chips and frozen meals, but when based around whole plant foods, a vegan diet has the power to promote weight loss, increase energy levels, improve sleep, reduce depression, and extend lives. Each year, more and more people worldwide take part in Veganuary and use the month of January to give plant-based eating a go. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson The vegan diet is both sustainable and economical

The typical misconception about veganism is that it is an expensive lifestyle to maintain. That is not quite true, though. In fact, one can adhere to a vegan diet without breaking the bank by simply sticking to the basics: fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, grains, and oats. They are inexpensive, highly nutritious, and free from any preservatives. Aside from the cheap cost, veganism also promotes more sustainable food production. Vegan food is delicious