Remember when going plant-based was funny? When the idea of giving up processed meat seemed impossibly weird to just about everyone? You probably do, because it was not that long ago. But over the years, the plant-based diet has spread from the margin onto mainstream supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

You might be asking yourself why more and more people follow a plant-based diet? Why is it on the rise? Here are the answers. Plant-based food is more accessible and appealing Adopting a plant-based diet and lifestyle is actually super easy to do and delectable vegan food is appealing to many people. While some might think of the diet as restrictive, it is quite the opposite. There are so many vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, grains, beans, and legumes to enjoy. Besides, with the number of food-tech startups hopping on the plant-based trend to offer more plant-based meat alternatives, from minced pork to chicken strips, beef burger patties, and plant milk, going plant-based has never been easier. People even have access to attractive Instagram images of everything from vegan desserts to decadent, hearty meals based on meat substitutes. With the diet no longer being so rare, it is easier for others to join.

Health reasons Many people follow a plant-based diet for the simple reason that it allows them to lead healthier and happier lives. Research has shown that a plant-based diet can help to prevent, treat, and even reverse some of the biggest killers we face, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

A plant-based diet could certainly be unhealthy, e.g. if you consumed nothing but chips and frozen meals, but when based around whole plant foods, it has the power to promote weight loss, increase energy levels, improve sleep, reduce depression, and extend lives. Each year, more and more people worldwide take part in Veganuary and use the month of January to give plant-based eating a go. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson The diet is both sustainable and economical

The typical misconception about a plant-based diet is that it is an expensive lifestyle to maintain. That is not quite true, though. In fact, one can adhere to a vegan diet without breaking the bank by simply sticking to the basics: fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, grains, and oats. They are inexpensive, highly nutritious, and free from any preservatives. Aside from the cheap cost, the diet also promotes more sustainable food production. Plant-based food is delicious