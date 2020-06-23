Why potatoes need to be given more respect as an ingredient

Over the past decade, potatoes have been painted as one of the worst things you could eat - they’re too high in carbs and bad for your diet. But the truth is, a potato is a nutrition powerhouse.

Plus, it’s available through the year as well as being versatile. It is time we recognise this and give the humble spud more respect.

Dietitian Mbali Mapholi says potatoes have long been an important, cost-effective source of energy, nutrition, and satiety in the South African diet.

Mapholi says, as the most important vegetable crop in South Africa and one of the world’s most recognised staple foods, potatoes play an important role in our diets, health, and well-being. She says the humble spud has attracted a lot of bad reputation pushed by the diet culture.

“The missing link in that messaging is that using healthy cooking methods such as baking, boiling, steaming, grilling of potatoes with their skin makes this spud one of the best wholefoods one can add to their plate.”

Mapholi shares some of the health benefits of potatoes.