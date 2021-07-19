Food preservation may seem like a thing of the past, a method used “back in the day” when fresh produce was scarce in the cooler months, but it certainly has its place in the modern world and we use several methods every day without even thinking about it. While our great-grandparents dried food for long journeys or fermented food for better nutritional value, food preservation can be used today to not only keep food for longer but also to reduce waste, save money, and enjoy local and seasonal produce year-round.

If you have never done it before, preserving produce can seem daunting. But, with a little instruction and some basic supplies, you will find that preserving produce can open up a whole new aspect of your culinary world. Why should you start preserving food? There are many reasons that make having the skills to preserve your own food sensible and valuable. Even if all you know how to do is pickle food, you are ahead of the game. Here are three reasons why food preservation is important.

Monetary reasons Food prices will continue to go up as time goes on. Whole foods are also expensive but buying in bulk and learning how to preserve them long-term can help stretch your money. You capitalise on seasonal flavour

When food is enjoyed within its natural season, it will have the most complex of flavours and the best nutrition. Canning is the ultimate expression of seasonal eating because the whole point is to use fresh ingredients at their peak. You eat healthier One advantage to home food preservation is the ability to control the ingredients. This can be especially helpful if you are trying to control your sugar or salt intake. Depending upon the recipe and preservation method, sugar and salt can be controlled without affecting the end product.