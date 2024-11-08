Why smash burgers are taking over the dining scene

Gone are the days when gourmet burgers tower so high that they require skilled engineering to consume. Enter the smash burger, crispy, juicy patties seared to perfection, capturing the culinary spotlight like never before.

What began as a humble diner favourite in the 1930s has transformed into a worldwide phenomenon, igniting passion among food lovers and casual diners alike. The appeal of the smash burger lies in its simplicity. At its core, the concept is straightforward: a ball of minced beef is smashed against a hot griddle, increasing the surface area and creating a delectable outer crust that caramelises beautifully. This unique cooking method amplifies flavour while optimising texture: crunchy on the outside yet tender on the inside. As dining preferences evolve towards uncomplicated yet flavour-packed experiences, the smash burger stands out, whetting the modern palate.

The appeal of the smash burger lies in its simplicity. Picture: Pexels/Melaudelo But the popularity of smash burgers isn't just a lucky coincidence. As daily life grows more hectic, consumers are gravitating towards relaxed dining experiences that are both wallet-friendly and immensely satisfying. Smash burger joints embody this ethos, catering to young adults and families searching for delicious meals without financial strain. Their affordability and comfort appeal make them a hit among busy diners looking for a quick yet hearty fix. In today’s digital age, social media has played a crucial role in the sky-rocketing interest in smash burgers. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok serve as vibrant stages for burger aficionados to share visually stunning photos of their greasy, tantalising creations.

The sight of a perfectly smashed burger with vibrant ingredients spilling over the sides, makes for highly shareable content. Many burger spots have embraced this trend, often experiencing a surge in foot traffic as eager patrons flock to try the mouthwatering meals they’ve seen online. The rise of food trucks and gourmet burger joints has also propelled the smash burger into the culinary limelight. Chefs and culinary enthusiasts are leveraging this versatile canvas, experimenting with unique toppings - from kimchi to artisanal sauces - that delight the senses. The adaptability of the smash burger allows restaurants to keep menus fresh and innovative, ensuring its continued resonance in the dining landscape.

Moreover, the communal atmosphere fostered by smash burger establishments cannot be understated. These venues often boast a laid-back, cheerful vibe, inviting patrons to enjoy their meals in a relaxed environment.

This sense of community, paired with delectable food, draws in clusters of friends and families eager to share their dining experiences. It is precisely this blend of great food and social interaction that fuels the ongoing smash burger craze. For those eager to experience the joy of smash burgers at home, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has a quick and easy recipe that promises a mouthwatering fix in under 12 minutes, with just five simple steps. This November, "Jamie: Fast & Simple", which aims to simplify cooking while keeping meals delicious, will premiere on BBC Lifestyle.

Over two decades since the debut of “The Naked Chef”, Oliver’s new series focuses on making mealtime straightforward and accessible, addressing modern-day challenges like lack of inspiration and time constraints. “I can’t wait for you to watch my new TV series. Life just keeps getting busier, so I’m here to give you easy ways to hack your time in the kitchen. I wanted to create recipes that everyone can enjoy, stripped back to essentials for quicker, simpler, and even more delicious meals,” he says. For those eager to experience the joy of smash burgers at home, the renowned chef Jamie Oliver has a quick and easy recipe. Picture: Supplied Smash burger

Serves: 1 Ingredients 1⁄4 of a small onion

Olive oil 125g higher-welfare beef mince 1 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 burger bun Tomato ketchup 2 gherkins

American mustard, to serve 1 tomato 1 handful of mixed salad leaves

Method Peel the onion, very finely slice into rounds, then break into rings and cook in a large non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil for a few minutes, stirring regularly, then push to one side of the pan. Squash the minced meat into a rough patty about 1⁄2 cm thick and a bit bigger than your bun and place in the pan. Season with black pepper and the Cajun seasoning, then move the onion rings on top and use a fish slice to really smash the onions into the meat.

Cook for 2 minutes on each side or until gnarly, and cooked through, toasting the halved bun alongside for a minute. Spread the bun base with ketchup, sit the burger on top, slice, and layer over 1 gherkin, squeeze over mustard to your liking and pop the lid on. Slice the tomato and remaining gherkin to serve on the side with the salad leaves, or stuff it all into your bun, the choice is yours.