Why South Africa is obsessed with Indian cuisine

Over the past decades, Indian cuisine has become quite popular in South Africa, not only because of the significant number of South Africans of Indian origin but also because of the excellent cuisines provided by many Indian restaurants. As a foodie, I love Indian cuisine for its spices, the fact that many dishes that have medicinal properties and how easily accessible it is.

The world has a misconception that Indian cuisine is spicy but the truth is that it is rich in every kind of flavour there is. There are many ways to describe Indian cuisine but bland can never be one of them. The key to Indian cuisine is its use of various spices, herbs, and other ingredients to create unique and complex flavour combinations. Typical spices used in Indian dishes include cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala, and cardamom. These spices are often blended to form masalas, spice blends used to create a variety of dishes.

Picture: Pexels/Saveurs Secretes In addition to spices, Indian cuisine also uses various other ingredients, such as onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes. These ingredients are often cooked together to create a flavourful base for the dish. Indian cuisine is also healthy. Ayurveda originated in India and is famous worldwide. It suggests many ingredients and methods of nature with healing abilities. Ayurveda believes that water and food are the biggest healers of the body. Hence, we can find the most traditional Indian food with such lines. Lastly, Indian food is also easy to find. There are many Indian restaurants all over the country, so you can enjoy this culinary delight wherever you are. It is also widely available in supermarkets, so you can easily make your favourite dishes at home.

SA has enjoyed an enduring love affair with Indian cuisine. Why is that? Speaking to the founder of the Spice Goddess blog, Verushka Ramasami, sheds light on the matter. “One reason is the spices and flavourings used to create these meals. Most of the food is simple dishes taken to the next level by a choice of ingredients like good quality meat, up-to-date potatoes, and a good masala. Durban especially is well known for its excellent Indian food and spices,” she said. Ramasami said she loves how Indian food has evolved over the years, especially in South Africa.

“Our Indian food made here is not found in India as dishes were adapted when our forefathers arrived in Durban and had to use local ingredients to cook. A typical example would be the bunny chow and curried mutton with samp and beans,” she said. One of Verushka Ramasami’s favourite meals. Picture: Verushka Ramasami On the new Indian food trends foodies and cooks should be taking up now, Ramasami said there are a few and these include the use of alternative proteins in meals as well as the use of legumes and beans which are fantastic sources of protein. “I know many people adding more meat-free days to their diets and are looking at Indian cuisine for inspiration and recipes. Paneer is a firm favourite for a protein substitute and is so versatile.

“Also, people now understand the healing powers of Indian spices and ingredients like turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and butter ghee. I have also noticed how more people are using butter ghee in their food and it is such a game changer honestly,” she said. Indian cuisine taking on South African elements As a foodie or cook you might have noticed in the years that Indian cooking in SA has been using traditional Zulu ingredients like amasi and the classic chakalaka has been reinvented by using Indian spices.

On the internet, you will find recipes for amasi chicken korma funny chow, Punjabi chakalaka and garlic naan bread with amasi, just to name a few. Naqiyah Mayat released a cookbook in 2020 titled, “The Beginning: Indian Recipes From My Home”, which consisted of her South African Indian-inspired recipes like masala chicken, mielie meal roti, ras malai, Dhokla and Punjabi samoosas. According to reports, the bunny chow was invented by Indian traders in Durban during the apartheid era.

It gave birth to an edible takeaway container made from bread and filled with delicious curry. Some of the other dishes that have been modified to suit the South African and these recipes include chutney, dal, curries, vindaloo and chicken tikka. The classic bunny chow. Picture: Jason Boud Indian food is one of the most flavourful and aromatic cuisines not only in SA but in many other parts of the world too. With its blend of spices and herbs, it is a delight to the senses and is enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.