Preserves: The secret of bottled goodness.

, shares with us the secret of the bottled goodness of home preserves, and how and why you need to start making your own.

Griffiths says that a home-made preserve was a method of storing a fresh harvest in bottles so that it lasted much longer.

She says preserves could be sweet (made using seasonal fruit and sugar) or savoury (with vegetables preserved in oil or pickled in vinegar).

“Making your own preserves means you know exactly what has gone into them - there are no artificial flavours or additives. You can also experiment to create delicious and unique preserves, such as quince and jalapeño jelly,” she says.

Making both savoury and sweet preserves means you extend your harvests for many months.





Making your own preserves means you know exactly what has gone into them. Picasa

Here are her tips on how to make your own home-made preserves: