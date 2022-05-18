Win tickets to the MasterChef SA reunion at The Plant Powered Show

South Africa’s culinary sweetheart an MasterChef South Africa judge Zola Nene will be joining the show’s alumni, Andriëtte de la Harpe and Tarryn de Kock, at The Plant Powered Show which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from May 27 to 29.

With a personality that packs a lot of flavour and an inescapable passion for food, Nene scooped the Best in the World Award at the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in 2019 for her second cookbook titled Simply Zola. She will be performing two demonstrations at The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth, on Saturday, May 28 at 15h00 and Sunday, May 29 at 14h00. MasterChef South Africa judge Zola Nene

Tarryn de Kock was a finalist in the most recent MasterChef South Africa series shown on M-Net, where one of her competition highlights included winning the dish of the day in the Vegan Mystery Box challenge. Having been both vegan and vegetarian, de Kock loves experimenting with plant-based eating, and hopes to encourage others to be more mindful, flexible and adventurous in what they put on their plates. Andriëtte de la Harpe, runner-up in MasterChef South Africa 2022, owns a bakery called ‘n Montvol, and is also passionate about creating plant-based dishes.

Together, the talented twosome will be demonstrating how to make de la Harpe’s MasterChef SA finals dish of butternut steak with asparagus, red pepper sauce, ricotta and smoked chimichurri as well as a croquette made with mushroom duxelles and chick*n fillets. They will be joined online by MasterChef Australia’s Simon Toohey who will chat to the dynamic duo from his home in Melbourne, Australia.

The demo will take place in the Checkers Plant Kitchen on Saturday, May 28 at midday. Other chefs, food personalities and experts taking part in The Plant Powered Show include: Simon Toohey (online only) Mokgadi Itsweng (food activist), Jenny Morris, Claire Sharryn Roberto (nutrition andfunctional foods expert), Jane Nshuti (African food educator), culinary consultant and chef Tamsin Snyman, Mira Weiner (plant-based advocate), Arabella Parkinson (plant-based chef), Phil Mansergh (The Kelp Shack), Loubie Rusch (indigenous foods expert), Owen O’Reilly (mixologist), Michele Mistry (ayurvedic nutritionist), Peter Daniel (health and wellness expert), award-winning food writer Amy Hoppy, Rudi Liebenberg (Executive Chef, Belmond Mount Nelson), Leozette Roode (vegan cookbook author) and Kurt Schlechter (co-owner and director of Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen and Cape Brandy Bar).

The Expert Health and Wellness talks sessions will include: Brett Thompson (co-founder and CEO of Mzansi Meat Co), Carla Gontier (co-owner, Grumpy & Runt), Dr. Nanine Wyma (MD of the Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) South Africa), Dr Yesheen Singh (plant-based physician), Jessica Kotlowitz (registered clinical dietitian) Joni Symon, (co-founder of De Novo Dairy), Justin Smith (head of the business development unit at WWF South Africa), Misha Teasdale (social change activist and director of the Greenpop Foundation), Nadia Mulder (registered dietitian) environmental advocate Nicole Sherwin, American actress and co-creator of Animal Avengers Shannon Elizabeth and Toni Brockhoven (Chairperson, Beauty Without Cruelty). The Plant Powered Show - Cape Town International Convention Centre:

 Friday, May 27, 14:00-20:00  Saturday, May 28, 10:00-20:00  Sunday, May 29, 10:00-17:00

Tickets for the online show cost R120 and R250 for the in-person event and are available at www.quicket.co.za/events/167603-the-plant-powered-show. Social media links:  Website: plantpoweredshow.com

 Facebook: @PlantPowerZA  Twitter: @PlantPowerZA  Instagram: @PlantPowerZA