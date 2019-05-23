Wine down every week at #WineWednesdays. Supplied

For the perfect mid-week break, ‘wine’ down and recharge at one of Durban’s popular Wine Wednesdays event. Wine Wednesday has become a thing almost everywhere and it's all about people celebrating wine while being entertained.

Durban's Wine Wednesday takes place at The Werehouse, in the CBD.

From enjoying a variety of live music acts whilst sipping on a glass of award-winning wines and indulging in a selection of scrumptious food offerings, it is the place to be on Wednesdays.

Wine Wednesdays Durban offers wine and food pairings. PICTURE: Supplied

What I love about Durban's Wine Wednesday is that there is an in-house head chef, Chef Ntizo who engages with customers about wine and food to be enjoyed on site.

The experience is fun and useful, especially for people who want to improve their wine knowledge.

The Durban Wine Wednesdays movement was started three-years ago by Lindokuhle Buthelezi, aka Dogg Dbn at Zorka Lounge on Florida Road.

What I also like about such wine events is that they do not promote an over-indulgence of drinking, but rather pouring a glass of your favourite wine, putting up your feet and enjoying the music.

Good wine does not necessarily have to cost you an arm and a leg. Durban's Wine Wednesday creates a friendly atmosphere, space and time for everyone to mingle, and make new friends.

For a business person or as an artist it is a great platform to sell yourself or your business.

Speaking to Buthelezi about the concept, he said it was because of the unnecessary pressure that is being created by expensive drinks that restrict many people from going out to have fun. He wanted to debunk the myth that wine was a bourgeois beverage.

“Some people cannot buy their favourite drinks at a club or any entertainment venue and relax and enjoy. So with Wine Wednesdays, I wanted to find a way to accommodate people to have fun with the little that they have and wine is one of the most affordable beverages you can come across”, he said.

So far this year Wine Wednesdays Durban has brought big name DJs and artists like BlackCoffee, Prince Kaybee, Beast, Sjava, Simmy, Dj Tira and more.