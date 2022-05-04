With cooking oil prices skyrocketing, here’s how you can safely reuse leftover frying oil

A few weeks ago we gave you some simple tips on how to cook without oil and still keep the flavour. This came after many consumers expressed their distress on social media about fast-rising cooking oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war – the two countries are the world’s top oil producers.

Some leading supermarkets have since limited each customer to two 5-litre bottles of oil where it is still available. Today, we are going to share some pointers on how you can safely reuse cooking oil after it has been used for deep-frying or sautéing so that you can save money. Many people who use cooking oil tend to throw it away after frying. However, if the oil has been used only once, chances are you can save it to use again.

At most you should only reuse your cooking oil twice, and always make sure to give it a sniff before using it. If the oil smells rancid, get rid of it. Also, be aware that each time you reuse the oil it deteriorates and lowers the temperature at which it will begin to burn. Here’s how you can reuse leftover frying oil. Clean the oil

First, clean the oil. Let it cool down then filter it to remove food particles such as. If you do not filter the oil, chances are the oil will smell bad the next time you want to use it. Place the oil in an airtight glass container or bottle. The oil should have a clear, golden colour. If the oil is darker, it means it has started to go bad. Brown edges also mean that you have to discard the oil.

Choose a clean container for your oil Label the bottle and make sure you separate the oils used to cook different foods. If you used the oil for frying chicken, reuse it for chicken only. The same goes with fish or meat. You do not want to mix the taste of fish with chicken or vice versa.

Ensure that the bottle is tightly capped. Don’t use metals such as copper and brass – they can react with oil. Store the oil in a dark, cool and dry place Store the oil in a dark, cool and dry place such as your pantry or refrigerator until you need to use it.