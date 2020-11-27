Woman shares how to cook Christmas dinner in the dishwasher and we must admit we’re intrigued

Thanks to the TikTok universe, we are now used to seeing videos that show us innovative and creative ways of doing everyday household tasks.

Speaking of creative ways, a woman from the US has shown off her bizarre way of cutting down both time and effort in one of the most notoriously difficult tasks: making Christmas dinner. It has left a lot of us confused.

While most of us choose to boil, steam, or roast our veggies, Shannon Doherty suggested using the dishwasher. Yeah. You are reading that right.

The festive season will be very different for many of us this year, all thanks to the restrictions put in place that prevent us from having a “normal” holiday season, and Doherty has come up with a very unusual trick to improve our holiday meals.

In the video, which has racked up over 300 000 views, she puts broccoli and carrots in a glass jar and adds water before running a standard cycle. Doherty explained that she separates her vegetables and puts them in glass jars.