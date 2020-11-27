Woman shares how to cook Christmas dinner in the dishwasher and we must admit we’re intrigued
Thanks to the TikTok universe, we are now used to seeing videos that show us innovative and creative ways of doing everyday household tasks.
Speaking of creative ways, a woman from the US has shown off her bizarre way of cutting down both time and effort in one of the most notoriously difficult tasks: making Christmas dinner. It has left a lot of us confused.
While most of us choose to boil, steam, or roast our veggies, Shannon Doherty suggested using the dishwasher. Yeah. You are reading that right.
The festive season will be very different for many of us this year, all thanks to the restrictions put in place that prevent us from having a “normal” holiday season, and Doherty has come up with a very unusual trick to improve our holiday meals.
In the video, which has racked up over 300 000 views, she puts broccoli and carrots in a glass jar and adds water before running a standard cycle. Doherty explained that she separates her vegetables and puts them in glass jars.
“This is the best holiday dinner hack. Put your veggies in mason jars, add water, and run them in a normal dishwasher cycle. Instant veggies, best cooking hack,” she said.
@athomewithshannon
The Cooking Hack 💡 you #needtoknow this holiday!! #hack #lifehack #momlife #tiktokpartner #learnontiktok♬ Taste It - Ikson
Many people felt she went too far with her video hack, and some say it requires plenty of more time and effort than standard hob cooking.
"This doesn't even save time? A dishwasher cycle is much longer than just steaming broccoli?" wrote one person.
Another called it "utterly bizarre' and "a waste of water and energy".
However, some people were at least partially impressed saying, “so strange but awesome”.