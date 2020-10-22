Woman's hangover meal from McDonald's is making the rounds on social media

One user wrote: “This is my favourite thing ever. I am still laughing. Omg.”

A second said: “This branch of the family is dying from laughter.”

Another user wrote that she is sure that this is a confirmation that she and Katie are twins.

According to a dietitian, nutritionist, and spokesperson of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Isabel Maples there’s no cure for hangovers - but the right foods might help one feel better. Below are some of the foods Maple’s suggests you can eat that may help cure your hangover.

Carbs

Alcohol can interfere with the storage of glycogen, a quick energy source in the liver which helps keep your blood sugar stable between meals. To compensate, eat small, frequent meals, about 3-4 hours apart, and include some fruits, milk, veggies, bread, or starches.

Thiamine

Water-soluble B vitamins, especially thiamine, are lost with excess alcohol consumption. Thiamine is easily found in a variety of foods, though, including meat, nuts, cereals, and whole grains. Symptoms of low thiamine are similar to hangover symptoms: nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fatigue, and irritability.

Protein

Alcohol interferes with your body’s ability to build protein for muscle, enzymes, and hormones. Because the liver is busy breaking down alcohol, there’s also a delayed release of hormones from the liver, to use protein appropriately. Your body will need a little more protein to make up for its temporary inefficiency. Choose from meat, edamame, milk, yoghurt, eggs, beans, tofu, and nuts. Fish and seafood are good protein foods but maybe too smelly for some upset stomachs. Protein takes longer to digest so fills the stomach longer. That may feel good on queasy stomachs that feel more nauseated when they’re empty.