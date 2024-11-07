Women in South Africa are reshaping the craft beer industry

In a shifting tide of cultural norms, women in South Africa are boldly stepping into the world of brewing and beer appreciation, challenging long-held stereotypes that have relegated female consumers to the sidelines. The notion of a woman at the pub ordering a stout or a pilsner may still perplex some but, for many, it marks a confident declaration of ownership in a field historically dominated by men.

The Craft Beer Association South Africa (CBASA) and its parent, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa), are spearheading initiatives to break down long-standing gender stereotypes around beer consumption. Their efforts are underscored by a vision of promoting responsible alcohol consumption while ensuring that the economic benefits of the industry can be shared by all, particularly women. Basa chief executive officer Charlene Louw emphasised the importance of inclusivity, stating: “Beer drinking is not only a social activity that brings people together; it also underpins substantial economic activity that creates jobs and develops skills.”

Women in the industry, like Wendy Pienaar of Just Brewing Co. acknowledge the challenges they face not from competitors within the brewing community but rather from misconceptions and societal attitudes. Picture: Supplied Women in the industry, like Wendy Pienaar of Just Brewing Co. and Megan Gemmell of Clockwork Brewhouse, acknowledge the challenges they face not from competitors within the brewing community but rather from misconceptions and societal attitudes. “At events, I was often seen as merely the server while my partner would get asked all the brewing questions,” noted Gemmell. Pienaar echoed this sentiment, recalling instances of belittling remarks about her beer knowledge or being offered Alcopops instead of traditional beers.

Such stereotypes can deter women from exploring the diverse and rich flavours beer has to offer. Through education and tastings, these barriers are beginning to crumble. Both Pienaar and Gemmell also highlight the physical demands of running a craft brewery, pointing out that women have not traditionally been taught the technical skills necessary in the brewing industry. “We didn’t learn basic plumbing or electrical skills, which are often essential,” Gemmell reflected. “But facing these challenges has made us more resilient and skilled.”

Megan Gemmell of Clockwork Brewhouse. Picture: Supplied How can more women be encouraged to explore and engage in the beer industry? Pienaar believes that many women who don’t like beer haven’t found the right one for them yet. “There is a beer for every taste, even those that resemble other sweet beverages,” she insisted. The marketing landscape is also changing. Major breweries such as SAB and Heineken are beginning to depict beer drinkers as a more diverse group; however, Pienaar stresses that there is still room for improvement to ensure that women feel represented and welcomed in advertisements and events.

For those considering a career in brewing, Pienaar assures that the local craft brewing community is not only inclusive but also supportive. “People help each other out, if one brewery runs out of ingredients, they can sometimes source them from another,” she explained. As the craft beer industry continues to evolve, efforts to build a supportive and inclusive environment for women are thriving.